Coffs Harbour Health Campus opens new building

COFFS Harbour Health Campus Clinical Services Building became operational on Wednesday 17 November 2021.

The first service that moved into the new building on Wednesday was the Emergency Department and from 7am it became operational.



The front reception and enquiries areas also opened, with the Pink Ladies’ Café serving its first customers in its new location the following day.

Services will move into the new building in a staged approach through to completion by early December.

COVID-19 screening on arrival at the new hospital and visitor restrictions remain in place.

Gurmesh Singh, Member for Coffs Harbour, told News Of The Area, “The $194 million Coffs Harbour Health Campus Expansion Project will help us meet the needs of our region’s growing and ageing population.

“This project is being delivered with future demand in mind, providing health services designed to adapt to expected growth.

“There are two stages to the project: the construction of a new Clinical Services Building (which became operational on 17 November 2021) and the refurbishment of existing areas in the hospital.

“The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

“Having toured the new Clinical Services Building earlier this month, I was impressed with the build quality and how quickly the commissioning stage was progressing.

“I look forward to the formal opening ceremony in a few weeks as more wings and wards are opened.

Once completed the new development will deliver:

a larger emergency department, including three separate waiting rooms

enhancements to existing surgical and operating theatres

additional new operating theatres

a new short stay surgical unit

an expansion of ambulatory care and community health services

increased capacity for chemotherapy and renal dialysis

research and education facilities.

Community members have voiced concerns about staffing levels, since staff who have not had the COVID vaccination have lost their jobs as they are not allowed to work at the hospital, and lack of additional funding for the new building.

Mid North Coast Local Health District has created a Virtual Tour of the new building viewable on YouTube, visit https://youtu.be/f3OifzoDTdo.

By Andrea FERRARI