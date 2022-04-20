Coffs Harbour hosts Billabong Oz Grom Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour has played host to one of Australia’s biggest junior surfing competitions.

The first week of the Easter Holidays saw the 2022 Billabong Oz Grom Cup held over five huge days of surfing at Coffs Harbour’s Park Beach.

The event kicked off on Saturday, April 9 with finals decided on the following Wednesday.

The annual event is held each school holidays in Coffs Harbour, with this year’s event attracting a field of over 270 groms coming from across the East Coast of Australia and as far as Western Australia and even Indonesia.

Surfers faced challenging conditions over the five days, with a shark sighting halting proceedings on finals day.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club member Greer Smart won the under 16s boys title, while older sister Rosie finished second in the under 18s girls division.

Fellow Coffs Harbour grom Luca Martin finished runner-up in the 12 boys division.

The top three in each division were presented with their awards during a presentation after finals day at the Hoey Moey.

This year’s event featured under 8s mixed, and under 10s,12s, 14s,16s and 18s boys and girls divisions.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club President Lee Winkler praised the efforts of his club’s three juniors who all earnt top-two positions.

“All of them were excellent and have the ability to win the event, they should be proud as it’s not easy to make the top-three against very good young surfers,” he said.

“Greer Smart won the under 16s and he’s really improved really quickly.

“He’s quietly confident and he has quite a lot of belief in his ability.

“Rosie Smart just lost her final and it was tricky for her, as she had to go off first in the final and the others had the chance to see what score was needed.

“Luca Martin had a good comp and he finished second in the under 12s.”

Luca Martin was happy with his second-place finish.

“I’m stoked with that and it’s my best result of the season, so I’m happy with that,” he said.

By Aiden BURGESS