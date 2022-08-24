Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns after three year hiatus

AFTER two long years of the Covid pandemic affecting just every aspect of the live music and entertainment industry, the folks at the Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival are very excited getting ready to launch their first event in three years.

Organisers of the festival this week announced the program will kick off with a visit to Armidale on September 27, followed by five days of fun in and around the Coffs Coast, running until the Sunday of the long weekend on October 2.

“We’re very excited to be back on deck,” said organiser John Logan this week.

“We travel to Armidale on September 27, then head back for Kids Day on September 28.

“We’ll be making a short trip to Nambucca Heads on Thursday (29 September), followed by one day in the City Centre on the Friday.

“A whole lot more is on offer including the Unrealestate Adult Comedy Shows this year at the Coffs Golf Club.

“The Moonee Beach Hotel group has also come on board for shows at Moonee, Toormina and Sawtell while the Harbourside Markets will be featured on the Sunday.”

The program will feature a great mix of artists including Basketball Man from USA; The Bewildering Mr T Bedlam, a master of old fashioned street magic; the delightful and aptly named Divine Fire from Sydney; brilliant children’s entertainer Mr Fye; and stunning sand sculptor Dennis Massoud from the Sunshine Coast.

As we go to print negotiations are being finalised to bring Papa Africa – Winston Ruddle on board, a Tanzanian acrobat who now lives in Germany.

Lindsay Web will host the two comedy nights.

“Local acts will also be showcased, and this is by no means the full list, just a few of the highlights,” John added this week.

The full program goes live on the website on September 1.

For more information contact John Logan Entertainment on 66 528266, visit Facebook or check out the website at www.coffsharbourbuskers.com