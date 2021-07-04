Coffs Harbour Jetty safe in the hands of the State Heritage Register

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE JETTY at Coffs Harbour has been listed by The NSW Government on the State Heritage Register.

This means that the Jetty has been recognised as having particular significance to the people of NSW and enriches an understanding of history among the community.

With her home overlooking the harbour, Val Browning, a past Citizen of the Year, Coffs Harbour Quota Woman of the Year and a local legend in volunteering, has a view of the Jetty “all day, every day”.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The Jetty has always been a passion of mine and I am very pleased it now has Heritage listing; a few of the fishermen’s cottages down there (Jetty Foreshores) had not been Heritage listed and they’ve been knocked down.

“Our Quota Club has donated a few thousand dollars to its restoration in the past.

“I hope that as Council progresses with the beautification of the Jetty area that they don’t put up a huge commercial development,” said Val.

Minister responsible for heritage Don Harwin, said the Jetty once formed part of an extensive coastal network of infrastructure that supported the transportation of goods and people along the state’s coast.

“On the beautiful North Coast of NSW, the Coffs Harbour Jetty was the longest coastal timber jetty in the late 19th century during a key period of shipping transportation in NSW,” said Mr Harwin.

Thomas L Lawson’s building firm won the job of constructing the Jetty in 1890 and building is said to have finished in 1893.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh said, “The Coffs Harbour Jetty is a reminder of Coffs Harbour’s shipping and maritime history.”

The Jetty was nominated by Coffs Harbour City Council who are responsible for maintaining the structure.

The listing provides protection for the Jetty under the Heritage Act 1977.

“Any change or development to the Jetty must now be undertaken in consultation with the Heritage Council of NSW to ensure its heritage significance is conserved,” a Heritage NSW spokesperson told News Of The Area.

By Andrea FERRARI