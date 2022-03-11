Coffs Harbour Justice of the Peace branch is calling for volunteers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Justice of the Peace Branch are calling for local people to sign up and help man the JP desks that they organise around the area.

JP’s are unpaid volunteers and offer their services free of charge for anyone who needs them, and their primary role is to witness a person making a statutory declaration or affidavit, and to certify copies of original documents.



They are trusted to be honest and impartial when performing their functions and are bound not to refuse to provide JP services unreasonably, charge a fee or accept a gift for providing JP services, assist or write in a statutory declaration or affidavit or provide legal advice.

The branch has been providing services for local people through JP desks at a number of locations throughout the area but are currently finding it challenging to have enough JPs to staff all of the desks.

Pandemic restrictions and storm damage to Toormina Gardens shopping centre have affected some services recently, but the group is hoping to get back to fully manned desks as soon as possible.

JP Branch Promotions Officer Mike Blewitt told News Of The Area, “On the staffing front it has been difficult, with one of our team contracting Covid at Christmas from a visitor to the JP desk and all those who worked with him had to be tested.

“Thank heavens we were all fine although he has had over a month off, back on the desk now.

“One of our team left due to health reasons, so we really need a couple more JP’s to cover the holidays, sick days and the resignation.”

JP service desks are located at –

Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre

Outside Big-W Monday and Thursday from 10.00am to 2.00pm

Coffs Central Shopping Centre

Outside K-Mart on the second and fourth Saturday from 9.00am to 12.00noon

Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre

Outside Coles on the first and third Saturday from 9.00am to 12.00noon

Moonee Market Shopping Centre

Outside Coles on Friday from 10.00am to 12.00noon

To find out more about becoming a JP contact Chairman Terry Tweedie on 0428711725 or email the Secretary Vanessa Brandy at [email protected].

By David TUNE