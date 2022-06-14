Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club hosts its Over 40s titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Kart Racing hosted its biggest annual event over three big days of racing on the June long weekend.

The Geoff King Motors Over 40s saw drivers from across NSW and QLD compete in an event renowned for its social aspect as much as its racing on the track.

Gaven Whitmore was one of the many interstate drivers who travelled to take part in the Over 40s event.

Whitmore travelled from the country town of Wondai in South East Queensland, and said he loved racing at Coffs Harbour.

“I’ve been coming here since 2019, and I have a real love affair with this track,” he said.

“I won the TAG Restricted Heavy event three times in a row here, and I was going for my fourth TAG Heavy win in a row this year.

“Something about me and this track just clicks.”

He did indeed continue his success at this years Over 40s, winning his fourth straight TAG 125 Heavy title, and his third straight TAG Restricted Heavy title, which also saw him win the Russell Grimson Memorial Trophy.

The Queensland driver looks forward each year to making the journey south to take part in the Coffs Harbour event.

“It’s been a big event on our calendar every year since 2019, and all across Australia I’ve had people say how good an event it is and that you have to come here,” he said.

“It’s a big part of us now and we’re going to be coming every year, and you’ll have to lock the gates to keep me out.

”Whitmore explained what made the Over 40s a special event.

“You come for the social aspect, and everyone gets along so well, and we all have friendly banter and everyone is appreciative of whoever wins,” he said.

“All the locals are so nice, and we have some banter with the NSW boys, especially after the Origin.

“It’s just lovely people at the Over 40s and a nice part of the world.”

The Over 40s also has a new name, and will now be known as the Ian Brown Over 40s, in honour of the hard work and dedication of one of Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club’s longest serving volunteers, and a deserved renaming of the event after his tireless efforts to keep this event going year after year.

By Aiden BURGESS