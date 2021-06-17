Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club hosts their biggest annual event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DRIVERS from across Australia put the pedal to the medal as they put their driving skills to the test during the annual Geoff King Motors Over 40’s Titles/Australian Kart Masters at the Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club on the long weekend.

This year was the 26th anniversary of the event which features drivers aged over 40.

This year’s event honoured the memory of Russell Grimson who helped to come up with the idea for the annual event as well as instigating the Banana Republic Kart Club, which became the Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club.

Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club member Scott Hargans put his experience racing at his home track to good use winning the Tag 125 Light category.

Competing in his eighth event, the race winner said it was a great event to take part in.

“It’s been going for 26 years which is one of the longest continuous running meetings in Australia,” he said.

“I haven’t done much racing lately, but this is a signature event for drivers over 40.

“At other meetings we are going against 16-or 17-year-olds who are a lot fitter, and so this levels the playing field.”

Hargans said it was a familiar face who he beat to the chequered flag.

“Craig Fuller came second in our event and we’ve raced against each other for years,” he said.

“At the end of the day we just love to compete and where you end up is where you end up.”

Hargans explained to News Of The Area that it was a close race to the chequered flag.

“It was nose to nose and nothing in it and I won by a few tenths of a second,” he said.

“It was just hard racing and I don’t think either of us made a mistake.

“I looked back and gave him a thumbs up as we crossed the finish line and said we made it.

“It wouldn’t have mattered if I lost, I was just lucky to be in front.”

Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club President James Morrison said this type of camaraderie was what made the Australian Kart Masters such a special event.

“It’s a great event simply because we’re the dads and we can have a race and a good time,” he said.

“And we all catch up each year for the event.”

Morrison said the annual event attracted drivers from throughout Australia.

“Cairns was the furthest we had come from the north and Wagga to the south,” he said.

“And we normally get Victorians and Tasmanians but COVID-19 but changed things.”

Morrison had a clear highlight from the long weekend of racing.

“The Russell Grimson trophy was the highlight and the spirit and competitiveness of the class was awesome.”

By Aiden BURGESS