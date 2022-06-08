Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club ready to host Geoff King Motors Over 40s Titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Kart Racing Club is set to host its biggest annual event this upcoming June long weekend.

The 2022 Geoff King Motors Over 40s Titles is set to take place over two big days of racing on 11-12 June.

It will be the 27th annual running of one of the biggest motorsport events on the North Coast, which caters to the more experienced drivers aged 40 and over.

Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club president James Morrison said the event attracted a number of visiting drivers.

“Most of the drivers come from away, and a lot are from Queensland,” he said.

“Our numbers are going to be up on last year, as we’ve got over 70 drivers at the moment and we’re looking at over 90 come the long weekend, as well as all the pit crews that come.”

Motorsport can be a cutthroat business.

But it was the social nature of the Over 40s which made it special.

“People travel to come to it because it’s for the over 40’s and they have a good time with mates,” Morrison said.

“Yes it’s serious, but there’s a lot of camaraderie, and it’s a much more relaxed environment.

“We race, shake hands and at the end of the day everyone’s friends.”

In addition to the Geoff King Motors Over 40s, Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club hosts a number of events including its club championship rounds, a round of the ROTAX Pro Tour and NSW Title, and the Coffs Coast Festival of Motorsport Kart Championships.

Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club’s next event after the Over 40s is Round 3 of its Club Championship on Sunday, 7 August.

By Aiden BURGESS