Coffs Harbour Koi Show highlights some ‘living jewels’

EIGHTY-PLUS Koi went under the judges’ eye at The Australian Koi Association (AKA) Coffs Harbour Region Chapter’s Koi Show on Sunday 21 August.

Judges scrutinise the overall look, quality of pattern and colour of the fish.



Reflecting on the show, Chapter Chairman Gavan Gribble said, “Wow, what a wonderful event, superb setting and stunning fish; Koi, living jewels.”

Judges came from Sydney and were supported by local officials.

Members from Sawtell, Grafton, Arrawarra, Coffs Harbour, Gloucester, Port Macquarie and Hat Head exhibited their best koi.

The Grand Champion fish was a stunning 60+cm koi, a Sanke variety, as was the Reserve Champion.

Both prize winning fish were bred, owned and exhibited by Greg Collins and Wayne Stokes from Arrawarra Headland.

The third major prize, the AKA Friendship Trophy, was won by Gavam Gribble with a junior fish measuring 20+cms, a Kohaku variety.

Koi can readily live for 30-50 years with up to 100 years being reached and recorded cases well beyond that age.

“Some koi have sold for more than $1million, no not quite here in Coffs, but in Japan, yes,” Gavan Gribble told News Of The Area.

“Typical local (NSW) costs for Show quality Koi, say 50+cm, may well be thousands of dollars, whereas gorgeous pond Koi are very, very much cheaper – tens of dollars and readily available through club auctions,” he said.

This is the first show run by the AKA Coffs Harbour Region Chapter who found the host venue, the Vitality Bloom nursery and Garden Mania at Boambee, worked really well.

“Foot traffic was high with hundreds of interested families attending,” said Gavan.

“This year’s Show was the largest of its type outside Sydney with 86 fish contending for the prizes, and it is envisaged that in 2023 there will be some 150 fish on show, a remarkable effort for our region.”

This progressive and interesting Chapter has grown quickly and now has some 50 members who meet on the third Sunday of each month at the Botanic Gardens Coffs Harbour from 10am to noon.

“If you love Koi, want to know more or simply have an interest in this hobby, then this is the club for you,” said Gavan.

Membership is $40 per annum and has lots of benefits.

For info contact secretary Robyn on 0438 441 914.

By Andrea FERRARI