Coffs Harbour Ladies Golf Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 1, 2021 TUESDAY 22 June – Single Stableford 9 Hole Comp. 36 starters Sponsored by Hair at the Promenade Overall Winner – Joy Bailey 23. A Grade – Trisha Leng 23, Elaine Bowers 18. B Grade – Jo Gal 19 c/b, Jo Foggiato 19. NTP’s – 22nd Carmel Hill, 26th (Pro Pin) Elaine Bowers, Jo Gal. Wednesday 23 June – Single Stableford 86 starters Round 1 of the Over 50s Event A Grade – Diane Mayo 41, Dallas Lamb 38, Kerry Wilson 37, Gloria Hickey 36 c/b. B Grade – Sandra Cheeseman 38 c/b, Narelle Turner 38, Jenny Shepherd 37, Maureen Warnock 35 c/b. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Trish Jackson, Janelle Passlow, Jan Silvy, 6th Trish Jackson, 22nd Beck Goldsmith, Peaches Booth, 26th Chris Gardiner, Lynda Bradley, Gayle Johnson. Saturday 26 June – Single Stableford 48 starters Margot Gook 42, Kerry Wilson 39, Denise Kaiser 37 c/b, Dallas Lamb 37 c/b, Gayle Jones 37. NTP’s – 3rd Gloria Hickey, 6th Carrie Fagan, 22nd Caroline Campbell, 26th (Pro Pin) Maureen Cotsell. By Helen RHODES