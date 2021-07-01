Coffs Harbour Ladies Golf

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

TUESDAY 22 June – Single Stableford 9 Hole Comp. 36 starters

Sponsored by Hair at the Promenade

Overall Winner – Joy Bailey 23.

A Grade – Trisha Leng 23, Elaine Bowers 18.

B Grade – Jo Gal 19 c/b, Jo Foggiato 19.

NTP’s – 22nd Carmel Hill, 26th (Pro Pin) Elaine Bowers, Jo Gal.

Wednesday 23 June – Single Stableford 86 starters Round 1 of the Over 50s Event

A Grade – Diane Mayo 41, Dallas Lamb 38, Kerry Wilson 37, Gloria Hickey

36 c/b.

B Grade – Sandra Cheeseman 38 c/b, Narelle Turner 38, Jenny Shepherd 37, Maureen Warnock 35 c/b.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Trish Jackson, Janelle Passlow, Jan Silvy, 6th Trish Jackson, 22nd Beck Goldsmith, Peaches Booth, 26th Chris Gardiner, Lynda Bradley, Gayle Johnson.

Saturday 26 June – Single Stableford 48 starters

Margot Gook 42, Kerry Wilson 39, Denise Kaiser 37 c/b, Dallas Lamb 37 c/b, Gayle Jones 37.

NTP’s – 3rd Gloria Hickey, 6th Carrie Fagan, 22nd Caroline Campbell, 26th (Pro Pin) Maureen Cotsell.

 

By Helen RHODES

Leave a Reply

Top