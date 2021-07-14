Coffs Harbour Ladies Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CONGRATULATIONS go to Greer Galloway for winning the inaugural Lady Captain’s Knockout match play event proudly sponsored by The Lakes Bistro at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Matches were held over a period of three weeks and Greer’s golf improved with each match, culminating with a

great 5 & 4 win.

Great win Greer.

Tuesday 6 July – Four Person Ambrose 9 Hole Comp with 58 starters

Sponsored by Coffs City Golf Centre

Rosalind Frame, Jo Gal, Holly Adamson & Carmel Hill 31.75 c/b, Joce Landrey, Chris Keogh, Janette Curran & Elizabeth Brown 31.75, Jill Bridgen, Janice Thomsen, Caroline Whitelegge & Philippa Burrows 32.25.

Wednesday 7 July – Stroke Event Golf NSW Medal Round Five with 94 starters

Sponsored by Margaret Holloway

Overall Winner Trish Jackson 72.

A Grade Greer Galloway 73 c/b, Diane Mayo 73. B Grade Nijole McNally 75 c/b, Maria Swain 75. C Grade Elaine Phillips 76 c/b, Jo Corrigan 76. Gross A Grade Winner Trish Nance, B Grade Sandra Lawerence, C Grade Trisha Leng.

NTP’s 12th Gail De Groot, Shireen Miller, 15th Kerry Wilson, Judy Westwood, Maria Sanford, 22nd Caroline Campbell, Janelle Passlow, Narelle Truner, 26th (Pro Pin) Dinah Nutchey-Robinson, Gayle Johnson. Putting Comp. Trish Jackson 28 putts.

Saturday 10 July Four Ball Stableford with 47 starters

Patricia Lumley & Suzanne McOrist 45, Trisha Leng & Cheryl Grinlinton 42.

NTP’s 12th Suzanne McOrist, 15th Keryn Little, 22nd Diane Mayo, 26th (Pro Pin) Gloria Hickey.

By Helen RHODES