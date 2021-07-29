Coffs Harbour Ladies Golf Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 29, 2021 TUESDAY 20 July – four ball stableford with 54 starters Annelies Voorthuis & Janice Thomsen 24, Caroline Whitelegge & Maureen Warnock 23 c/b, Judy Webber & Jo Schuhmann 23. NTP’s – 22nd Jo Corrigan, Caroline Whitelegge, 26th (Pro Pin) Jill Brigden, Jenny Malouf. Wednesday 21 July – Bisque Par with 90 starters Kindly sponsored by Alice McGregor. A Grade – Lyn Neaves +8, Suzanne McOrist +5 c/b, Maureen Cotsell +5. B Grade – Debbie France +7 c/b, Julie Mitchell +7, Judi Isles +6 c/b. C Grade – Sandra Cheeseman +10, Rebecca Gill +9 c/b, Mandy Darley +9. NTP’s – 12th Gail De Groot, Sandra Cheeseman, 15th Keryn Little, Lorraine Morrissey, Rose-Marie Sercombe, 22nd Lyn Neaves, Sue Mealey, 26th (Pro Pin) Dallas Lamb, Nijole McNally, Rebecca Gill. Saturday 24 July – Single Stableford with 50 starters Proudly sponsored by Coffs Harbour Golf Club Juniors. Merita Pailithorpe 42, Joan Griffin 40, Helen Brindle 39, Carrie Fagan 38. No NTP’s due to COVID restrictions – replaced by Pro Shop super six (best score on 6 preselected holes). This week was won by Carrie Fagan. By Helen RHODES