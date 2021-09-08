Coffs Harbour Ladies Golf Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 8, 2021 TUESDAY 31 August – Single Stableford 9 Hole Comp with 58 starters. A Grade – Lea Smith 19 c/b, Heather Watkins 19 c/b, Leah Ray 19. B Grade – Cheryl Purves 19, Vicky Hunter 18 c/b, Pauline Hudson 18. Pro Shop Super 3 vouchers – Jan Silvy, Chris Keogh. Wed 1 September – Single Stableford with 108 starters A Grade – Janette Curran 40 c/b, Caroline Campbell 40, Gail De Groot 38 c/b. B Grade – Louise Knight 42, Judy Everitt 38 c/b, Janelle Passlow 38. C Grade – Jo Foggiato 47, Shireen Miller 42 c/b, Yvonne Avery 42. Pro Shop Super Six vouchers – Jos Mitchell, Louise Knight, Shireen Miller. Congratulations to Trish Nance for an Eagle on the 19th!! Sat 4 September – 2 Person Ambrose with 32 starters Rachael Jamieson & Judy Everitt 68, Phoebe Court & Norma Andrews 70. By Helen RHODES