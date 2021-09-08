Coffs Harbour Ladies Golf Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 31 August – Single Stableford 9 Hole Comp with 58 starters.

A Grade – Lea Smith 19 c/b, Heather Watkins 19 c/b, Leah Ray 19.

B Grade – Cheryl Purves 19, Vicky Hunter 18 c/b, Pauline Hudson 18.

Pro Shop Super 3 vouchers – Jan Silvy, Chris Keogh.

Wed 1 September – Single Stableford with 108 starters

A Grade – Janette Curran 40 c/b, Caroline Campbell 40, Gail De Groot 38 c/b.

B Grade – Louise Knight 42, Judy Everitt 38 c/b, Janelle Passlow 38.

C Grade – Jo Foggiato 47, Shireen Miller 42 c/b, Yvonne Avery 42.

Pro Shop Super Six vouchers – Jos Mitchell, Louise Knight, Shireen Miller.

Congratulations to Trish Nance for an Eagle on the 19th!!

Sat 4 September – 2 Person Ambrose with 32 starters

Rachael Jamieson & Judy Everitt 68, Phoebe Court & Norma Andrews 70.

By Helen RHODES