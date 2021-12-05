Coffs Harbour Local Government Election Day arrives

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER two postponements, the long awaited Coffs Harbour Local Government election will take place around the region on Saturday 4 December.

The election was originally scheduled for September 2020 but was postponed to 4 September 2021 due to the spread of Covid-19 around the State, and then postponed again to this week’s Saturday 4 December date.



The postponements angered many members of the community at the time who were eager to see new councillors sitting on Council, particularly following repeated split councillor votes at Council meetings over the controversial Cultural and Civic Space project, and the Mayor being forced to use her casting vote on many occasions due to the Council having an even number of councillors.

The postponements have seen the current Council team serve in office for an additional year, serving a five-year Council term instead of the usual four-year period.

This year’s incoming Council members will serve a three-year term, due to the local government election being postponed one year.

This week Coffs Harbour residents around the region will be voting for a new Mayor, with the current Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Denise Knight retiring from office after 13 years of service to the community.

A total of 10 contenders have put their hand up for the city’s top role: Cr Paul Amos, Cr Tegan Swan, Cr John Arkan, Cr Michael Adendorff, Cr George Cecato, Cr Sally Townley, Donna Pike, Jonathan Cassell, Rodger Pryce and Tony Judge.

Coffs Harbour residents can vote 1 for their Mayor of choice, or number 1-10 in order of candidate preference on the ballot paper.

A separate vote will also be undertaken for the 8 councillors to be elected on to the incoming Council.

Residents can either vote 1 Above the Line for a Group or Below the Line by numbering all the individual councillors they wish to vote for in numerical order of preference from 1 to 8, with a minimum of 4 votes to be cast.

Pre-poll voting can be undertaken until Friday 3 December by all residents at either Coffs Harbour Showgrounds or at Toormina Pre-Poll at 3 Minorca Place, Toormina from Monday to Saturday (9am to 5pm).

Residents can also vote online via iVote if you are blind or have low vision, unable to vote without assistance or have difficulty voting at a polling place because you have a disability or have difficulties reading, are a silent elector, applied for a postal vote but did not receive your postal ballot papers before 26 November 2021, live more than 20 kilometres from a polling place, or will not be within your council area during election day.

iVote applications and voting opened on Monday 22 November and will close on Saturday 4 December.

Postal vote applications closed on Monday 29 November and pre-poll voting will close to the public on Friday 3 December.

The Coffs Harbour Local Government Election will take place from 8am to 6pm on Saturday 4 December.

Voters can vote at one of 23 polling locations around the region including Red Rock Multi-Use Centre, Corindi Public School, Mullaway Public School, Woolgoolga Public School, Woolgoolga Community Village Hall, Sandy Beach Public School, Nana Glen Memorial Hall and Community Centre, Lowanna Public School, Coramba Public School, Karangi Public School, Upper Orara Public School, Bonville Memorial Hall, Sawtell Public School, William Bayldon Public School, Toormina High School, Coffs Harbour Public School, Coffs Harbour High School, Coffs Harbour Showground Exhibition Halls, Narranga Public School, Tyalla Public School, Boambee Public School, Kororo Public School, and Cavanbah Hall at Coffs Harbour.

All polling places will be run in line with COVID-safe election guidelines including physical distancing, mask wearing, single-use pens and queue management.

Signage and staff will direct voters to check in using the Service NSW app and comply with NSW Health advice.

Voters can also bring their own blue or black pen to use to vote with.

Under current Public Health Orders, unvaccinated people may attend premises being used as a polling place or voting centre that would normally be closed to unvaccinated persons to vote at, or participate in the conduct of, an election.

Voting in the Local Government Elections is compulsory and penalties may apply to those who do not vote.

For further information visit www.elections.nsw.gov.au.

By Emma DARBIN