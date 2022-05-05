Coffs Harbour Masters Swimmers excel at Nationals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming Team returned from the National Masters Swimming Short Course Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic with a swag of medals.

The swimmers returned celebrating three National Champions – Gold medal winners – in their age groups.

“The team also excelled by winning relay medals with a Silver and Bronze medal,” the club’s President Hilary Young, told News Of The Area.

Eight of the club’s eighteen members travelled to Sydney to compete from 20-24 April.

But it’s not just the podium that counts, it’s also about what the participants get out of swimming as a Masters team, according to Hilary.

“Competing at Masters events is far more rewarding than medals,” says Hilary.

“The majority of participants never see a medal in the whole of their swimming life.

“So there has to be more.

“It’s about crossing paths with fellow swimmers, it’s about being in the same water, if not heats, as elite and ex-Olympians and being inspired by the older swimmers.

“It’s about how well the training worked, about maintaining your race fitness, about pacing ten races over four days and identifying your strengths.

“It’s about the competition in the pool on the day, about being part of a relay team that needs four swimmers, and, for me, seeing the pure joy of someone achieving something they never dreamt of.

“The competitors in this team have given us all this and the memories to last a lifetime,” said the proud club President.

The club members are now setting their sights on the Masters Pan Pacific Games to be held in November 2022 on the Gold Coast and will look out for other swim meets to attend in the lead-up.

Club members medal tallies were:

Grant Da Costa – 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze.

Paul Edwards – 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze.

Michael Stubbs – 1 Gold, 3 Silver.

Louise Dam – 3 Silver, 3 Bronze.

Richie Goddard – 2 Silver, 3 Bronze.

Jodie Gordon – 1 Silver, 3 Bronze.

Leanne Da Costa – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze.

By Andrea FERRARI