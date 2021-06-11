Coffs Harbour Monday Vets Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 11, 2021 RESULTS Coffs Harbour Monday Vets 7th June 2021 40 members and guests nominated to play a 4BBB 9 hole event, in fantastic golfing weather. Winners: Trevor Bissett & Mary Mason 25 Trevor Bissett & Judy Ames 24 Ken Barber & Nijole McNally 23 c/b Ball Comp: Joan Levingston & Maureen Golding 23 Andy Gilkes & John Miles 21 Bev Miles & Chris Tessari 20 c/b Norman Shannon & Les Rollins 20. Nearest the Pins: 3rd Hole Marilyn Waterhouse & Jeff Howlett 6th Hole Vicki Silver & Norman Shannon. Well played everyone, welcome to our new members. Next week 14 June will be a single stableford event. By Vicki SILVER