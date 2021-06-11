0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESULTS Coffs Harbour Monday Vets 7th June 2021

40 members and guests nominated to play a 4BBB 9 hole event, in fantastic golfing weather.

Winners:

Trevor Bissett & Mary Mason 25

Trevor Bissett & Judy Ames 24

Ken Barber & Nijole McNally 23 c/b

Ball Comp:

Joan Levingston & Maureen Golding 23

Andy Gilkes & John Miles 21

Bev Miles & Chris Tessari 20 c/b

Norman Shannon & Les Rollins 20.

Nearest the Pins:

3rd Hole Marilyn Waterhouse & Jeff Howlett

6th Hole Vicki Silver & Norman Shannon.

Well played everyone, welcome to our new members.

Next week 14 June will be a single stableford event.

By Vicki SILVER