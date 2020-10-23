Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company returns to the stage with ‘Back to the Theatre’ musical variety show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company (CHMCC) has embraced the relaxation of some restrictions on the Jetty Memorial Theatre by putting on two productions in November.



The second show is titled ‘Back to the Theatre’ and is a musical variety bonanza featuring song and dance items from many eras of Broadway and London’s West End.

Kicking off with the whole cast on stage belting out ‘Wilkommen’ from Cabaret, the show covers over twenty items presented by a talented cast of young and old performers.

Directed by retired professional opera performer John Greene, with musical direction by Josh Vucicevic and choreography from Donna Fairall, the show includes outstanding songs from many past CHMCC productions including ‘Les Miserables’, ‘Wicked’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘The Sound of Music’.

The production also features solo’s, duets, and ensemble pieces, with items from other popular shows including ‘Hamilton’, ‘Anastasia’ and ‘Chicago’.

John also hosts a program on local community radio station 2AIRFM and has had many calls asking when local theatre will recommence at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

“So many people have asked me when we will be putting on our next show, and now we can deliver a COVID safe extravaganza of entertainment for the people of Coffs Harbour,” said John.

“Our performers are so keen to get back on stage and deliver quality entertainment to our audiences.”

The show opens on Friday November 20 and continues to Sunday November 29 with matinee shows on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are available from the theatre at https://www.jettytheatre.com/back-to-the-theatre/ or by phoning the theatre on 02 6648 4930 Tuesday to Friday from 12pm to 4pm.

By David TUNE