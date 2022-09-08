Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre cultivates creative connection for kids

CREATIVE Arts for Kids is a new program offered at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC) in term four.

The program has been specifically designed around developmental stages of children and young people, seven to fourteen years, and allows them to explore different aspects of the world around them that they may not have thought about or experienced.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We will focus on aspects of communication but also connection,” Di Woods, Manager at CHNC told News Of The Area.

“Through allowing exploration of how we interact with our environment and the diversity of people and relationships within our own lives and community, we can support children to consider how others may also see or feel.

“It underpins core aspects of communication as they develop and strengthens empathy and understanding.”

Children who join the program will participate each Thursday from 3:30-5pm, starting on 13 October, allowing them to connect and develop friendships.

CHNC provides an extensive range of resources, programs and support for our community, and recognises the importance of being able to play a role in strengthening the foundations of development of children and young people.

“Creative arts and craft activities help young people to develop key skills such as communication, creativity, connections, and the ability to focus on tasks,” said Di.

Facilitating these activities at no cost for all families to have the opportunity to participate fosters positive mental health and wellbeing.

“There are numerous benefits in giving children the freedom, encouragement and support to use creative ways to express themselves.

“Children can have experiences that are stressful to them and sometimes they want to be able to express their thoughts or feelings in words.

“This allows children and youth another skill to do that, now and into the future.”

CHNC Creative Arts for Kids facilitators are working with the understanding that children take in a lot of things going on around them, and providing time and space for art and craft allows them to feel safe and have some control of their environment.

“Creativity is a learnt skill, it fosters decision making, problem solving and inspires critical thinking, encouraging and developing that in a fun way with others helps to embed these skills,” said Di.

The program is free and afternoon tea will be provided.

The program will commence on Thursday 13 October and run throughout term four.

It is available for seven to fourteen year olds.

To book your child or young person into the program visit www.chnc.com.au/events/ or contact Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

The program has been funded by the NSW Government.

By Andrea FERRARI