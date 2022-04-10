Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre launches new website to improve accessibility

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC) has a new website, designed with ease of navigation front of mind.

“The way our community accesses information has changed over the past two years,” Di Woods, Manager, CHNC told News Of The Area.



“More people needed support more quickly.

“Many experienced the frustration of needing to learn functions and rely on our computers and phones faster than we ever had before.”

Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre is designed to support all community members, and is a destination where you can get help.

“CHNC is known to be the place you go, when you are not quite sure where to go,” said Di.

Team members have a broad array of local knowledge.

“They either help you or link you with someone who can help for whatever your need is.

“In researching how people access support, one thing became evident is a technology gap.

“Many people were not able to find support and information they needed quickly without wading through information.

“When people need support, not being able to find what you need quickly can be stressful.”

The experience of assisting many people who were technology naïve, was a huge factor in the Neighbourhood Centre’s decision to review and update their entire website.

“We realised that the range of services we offered had expanded over time, which was great, but finding information became more difficult.

“We are excited that our new website will be launched Friday 8 April.

“We have valued feedback from people who have used our website.”

Community comments have helped CHNC ensure that all information is responsive on a mobile phone; can help people easily find information and support the need and connect people to a range of workshops and opportunities to be involved in the community.

“Our updates include some of our new services and help people become more aware of opportunities to give back, volunteer or support their local community in a range of ways.”

One feature includes a link to low cost rentals, which CHNC expects will be well used as many struggle with the cost of housing.

To see the range of services available visit www.chnc.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI