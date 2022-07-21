Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre RAT support for vulnerable communities

0 SHARES Share Tweet





FREE Rapid Antigen Tests are being provided to community members who may have difficulty accessing them.

The NSW Government is expanding the existing program to include those accessing tests through the Federal Government’s Concessional Access Program, which is due to finish at the end of the month.



They will be available at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre to those who need them.

“A key role of Neighbourhood Centres is ensuring each of our community members has support and can make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing,” Di Woods, Manager at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre told News Of The Area.

“We are proud to be able to support distribution of Free RAT tests to those who may not otherwise have access.

“We are aware many local families have been impacted by rising costs of living.

“Ensuring people can make a healthy choice the easiest choice, without added cost barriers, is a huge benefit,” said Di.

Tests will be available through Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre concurrently with OzHarvest fresh food support 10-11am Mon, Tues, Thurs and Fridays.

Minister for Multiculturalism and Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said the expanded program would allow eligible Commonwealth Concession Card holders in NSW to access 10 Rapid Antigen Tests over three months up until 31 October 2022.

“There is no need to rush or panic about whether or not you will be able to access tests – we have enough tests to support you,” he said.

The NSW Government has already made RATs available to meet the needs of community members across Coffs Harbour, including multicultural communities, people with disability and their carers, homelessness services, social housing tenants, and children and young people in out-of-home care, through services such as Coffs’ Neighbourhood Centre.

The NSW Government advice is that if you are at a higher risk of severe illness, plan ahead.

Speak to your doctor now about antiviral or other early treatment for Covid-19, so you understand your options if you test positive.

By Andrea FERRARI