Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centres call for more Community Visitor volunteers

COMMUNITY Visitors, for many isolated seniors in aged care settings, are a very welcome positive connection and a bright moment in an otherwise lonesome day.

Jan Gaunt from Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, who coordinates Community Visitor volunteers in Coffs Harbour, is calling for new volunteer applications for Community Visitor partnerships.

“There are a number of older people in Aged Care facilities who are socially quite isolated, many without immediate family or friends in the area,” Jan told News Of The Area.

“Our local community members, who volunteer as Community Visitors have been amazing throughout Covid.

“When they were unable to visit in person, many found innovative ways to keep in contact with their elderly friend.

“Phone calls, letters, cards, flowers each reminded our senior Australians that someone cared, they weren’t isolated and forgotten.”

One visit a week is a lifeline for some elderly folk who may not see anyone else outside of their nursing home staff.

Mary, a Community Visitor, has been visiting Fred at his nursing home for almost two years.

“I really look forward to seeing Fred each week, we get on so well.

“Fred lost his wife just before I met him and was very down.

“Gradually he has been able to find things he enjoys.

“He loves to chat about life on the farm he and his wife ran, and the funny things that happened.

“I get a big smile from him when I walk through the door.

“Each time I visit he greets me with ‘Well, Mary love, what’s on the agenda today?’”

The Community Visitors Scheme is supported by the Australian Government.

Community Visitors are matched with their own special resident.

They generally spend a couple of hours each week doing any activity they both enjoy, from having a chat, a walk in the gardens, or going out for a cuppa.

“It will be wonderful to have caring community members ready to link with people who have been isolated, once many of the centres begin to open up,” said Jan.

If you are interested in offering friendship to a resident in one of our local Aged Care facilities, there are a number of senior community members who would appreciate your time and interest.

Please contact Jan on 02 6648 3662 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays or email [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI