Coffs Harbour Netball Association season underway as they prepare for State Titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S all systems go for Coffs Harbour Netball Association with players enjoying the new courts in their latest season as they prepare for the upcoming State Titles.

The club’s juniors play their competitions on Saturday afternoons on the new courts at Vost Park which were upgraded last year.

Coffs Harbour Netball Association president Tanya Slaviero said the new courts had resulted in a rise in player numbers.

“We’ve seen an increase in numbers with the new courts, with up to 50 new juniors and 100 across the board,” she said.

“The new courts have been a huge factor, as last year we couldn’t play in the rain.

“We now have over 400 juniors and 300 seniors playing.”

Coffs Harbour Netball Association will be sending three representative teams to compete at the Netball NSW Senior State Titles this June long weekend, as well as three teams to compete at the Junior State Titles in early July.

Tanya Hagley is the Association’s coaching convenor, and said Coffs Harbour had strong representative teams.

“We have some pretty good teams, and they have been going really well away at carnivals where they have been undefeated,” she said.

“They definitely will be solid competition for a state title, as our 15s girls won a state title last year.”

Tayla Morgan has been a representative player for Coffs Harbour.

The 16-year-old was a member of last year’s 15 girls division 3 state champions who went through the tournament undefeated.

She plays centre for the Bellingen under 17s and goal defence for Sawtell/Toormina Netball Club, and had a clear preference.

“I like playing centre as I’m too short to go up front, and you get to run more while playing at centre,” she said.

She explained why she loved netball.

“It’s very inclusive and it’s good getting to know all the girls,” she said.

“It’s a great community and our committee is so great as they are all about helping us and having a fun time.”

By Aiden BURGESS