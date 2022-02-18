Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network launches forum in Women’s Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Older Women’s Network (CH OWN) committee members are delighted to have been granted one of the 2022 Women’s Week Grants to enable their intergenerational mentoring and networking program gain traction.

With gaining the Women’s Week Grant, which is proudly funded by NSW Government, Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network are presenting their Focus on the Future Through Mentoring Forum to be held on Monday 7 March at Coffs Harbour Surf Club’s Conference Room.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“The focus is to create a connection for young women to older professional women in the community,” Lorraine Penn, spokesperson for CH OWN, Lorraine Penn, told News Of The Area.

“The forum will develop mentoring opportunities designed to build self-confidence, resilience, life and skills knowledge.”

It is an intergenerational concept that is led by Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network (CH OWN) in conjunction with GenHealth Inc.

The forum will begin with a panel discussion comprising young-aged women and older-aged women in the workplace by sharing how they have empowered women in the workforce.

The theme of the panel is confidence building across educational and workplace environments.

“The aim is to target girls and young women from diverse backgrounds, cultures, differently abled and sexualities,” said Lorraine.

This event is free to all participants, and it includes a light lunch.

The forum will be a facilitated interactive panel session where guest members will be encouraged to contribute and share their experiences.

After the panel session and light lunch participants will be facilitated and encouraged to discuss and develop strategies for confidence building, empowerment, safety in the community and the workplace.

“Older women are an untapped source of knowledge and skills who have a lot to contribute, especially in the realms of emotional intelligence.

“Our founding group is a great, working example, being four businesswomen who established Coffs Harbour Older Women’s Network an affiliate of OWN NSW, Sydney.

“We could see the potential in setting up a networking group in our region for women aged over 45.

“One year on and our group has established itself as viable, with over 50 financial members and more than 220 followers on Facebook.”

To register for the Women’s Week Forum please use the following link here:

https://events.humanitix.com/focus-on-the-future-through-mentoring-panel-forum.

By Andrea FERRARI