Coffs Harbour one of six cities in NSW to receive funds to participate in international Make Music Day

COFFS Harbour is one of six sites in NSW to receive a state Government grant to enable the city to take an organised part in the international Make Music Day on Monday June 21 this year.

Originating in France in 1982 the idea was for a new kind of musical holiday involving a day where free, live music would be everywhere like street corners and parks, rooftops and gardens, store fronts and mountaintops.

The funding of $15,000 has been secured by local social enterprise start-up Blacklight Collective and is going towards organising and engaging local musicians to perform in the city centre from 9am on the day.

Blacklight are partnering with the Regional Conservatorium and other local music professionals to bring top local talent into the city to delight and entertain our community.

Sheerein Salindera is the project lead for Blacklight and has been working to put together an outstanding line-up of acts.

“Live music is something special that we can all enjoy, and this project will bring together some world class artists that would normally be touring the world into our city.

“We hope that this will contribute to helping our community and bring some happiness after a difficult time,” Sheerein said.

This is in line with two of the collective’s goals, firstly to ‘Shine a Light’ and unify and connect the creative industries on the Coffs Coast, and secondly to ‘Light a Fire’ and ignite the region with exciting events, partnerships, and commercial ventures to develop our region as a creative industries hub.

Make Music Day is part of the NSW Government’s annual Festival of Place, which supports the Greener Public Spaces Premier’s Priority to increase walkable access to new or improved quality green, open, and public space.

Artists that will be entertaining local people on the day include Saije, Kailey Pallas, LttleKng, DJ Coco Varma, Greg Sheehan, Bobby Singh, and Sarah Hyland.

By David TUNE