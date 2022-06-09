0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Open Water Swimming Champion, Lilly Geddes, competed in the Australian National Age Championships in Adelaide, finishing 8th in the 800m freestyle, 12th in the 400m Individual Medley and 29th in the 200m Individual Medley.

Backing it up from the Australian National Open Water Championships in January, where Lilly became the 6th fastest in Australia for the 5km swim and the 7th fastest in the 7.5km Open Water (under 16s).

Coach Mrs Renee Pickvance, from the Macksville Marlins, began coaching Lilly in March 2022, and says of Lilly’s achievements to date.

“Lilly is respectful of the ocean, and of her teammates, and this is what makes her a true athlete.

“Her true nature shines in the water, and she loves being able to represent the North Coast at these national meets.

“Lilly is definitely one of the best open water swimmers on the North Coast, and in New South Wales,” she said.

Lilly travels four hours a day to and from Macksville to work with Mrs Pickvance, who has 15 years coaching experience and has been the head coach of Macksville Marlins for three years.

Lilly’s training regimen includes 16 – 18 hours a week of swimming, combined with being a member of the Bishop Druitt College High Performance Athlete program, integrating her sporting skill development into her learning.