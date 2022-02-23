Coffs Harbour overnight homeless shelter is seeking a home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN OVERNIGHT shelter in Coffs Harbour where the homeless can sleep is getting closer to becoming a reality, but the project organisers are still in need of the actual premises.

Masses of donations to fit out the shelter have been received but as yet they don’t have a home to go to.



The ‘3 Rs – rest, refuel, recover’ founder Doris Cowan told News Of The Area, “The 3 R’s homeless shelter would like to thank the community for their generosity with donations of sheets, doonas, pillows and clothing.

“Our committee is raring and ready to help with a short-term solution to assist the housing crisis in Coffs Harbour.

“To make this project a reality 3 R’s still require a suitable premises in which to hold a ten-week trial, which allows us to demonstrate that we are not only an overnight shelter but that we have many skilled volunteers on hand to help the guests live a better quality of life.

“What is now needed is a rental space such as a hall, backpacker type accommodation or church that is not utilised between the hours of 6pm and 8am that has bathroom facilities and a kitchen in which to heat meals.

“Our homeless guests will receive overnight volunteer assistance, a hot meal and a bed in which to get a good night’s sleep.

“Through the 3 R’s they will also be given access to free services allowing them to move forward in life.”

Inspired by the work of Beddown, which uses empty carparks at night, Doris is keen to hear from anyone with space available to bring the 3 R’s shelter to fruition.

Beddown is an initiative started in Brisbane where undercover car parks managed by Secure Parking are turned into homeless shelters at night for thousands.

“Rotary Coffs Harbour has been amazing and has expressed a strong interest in helping with fund-raising.

“Thanks go to Ann Gee, (the) President, for her support.

“Rotary in itself is not-for-profit and donations can be made directly to Rotary Coffs Harbour.”

If anyone can assist in making a difference to this tragic housing crisis we are currently experiencing, please get in touch with Doris Cowan on 0411 428 761.

Donations of camp bed purchases can still be made through MO Tackle & Outdoors in Coffs Harbour and financial assistance can be donated through Westpac.

Account name: 3R’s Homeless shelter. BSB: 032576 ACC: 497327.

By Andrea FERRARI