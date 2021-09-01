Coffs Harbour Paralympian leads the way for Australian Rollers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL Paralympian Bill Latham has been the X factor in helping the Australian Rollers wheelchair basketball team get off to a good start at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Coffs Harbour player has led the way for the Rollers as their leading scorer and rebounder in their first five preliminary round games.

Latham got his Paralympics off to a great start scoring 15 points on 7 from 8 shooting in the Rollers 81-39 win against Iran.

The 31-year-old centre continued his hot shooting form against Algeria, top scoring for the Rollers with 16 points nailing 8 of 11 shots and grabbing 10 rebounds in leading the Rollers to an 83-37 win.

The Rollers would make it three wins in a row to start the tournament with Latham once again leading the way top scoring with 17 points as well as a game high 11 rebounds in their 64-53 win against Germany.

Team USA would prove to be too much for the Rollers handing our national team its first loss in Tokyo, as Australia went down 66-38.

Latham was the standout in a losing side, top scoring with 13 points whilst grabbing 9 rebounds.

The Rollers last preliminary round game saw them suffer a heartbreaking 1-point loss to Great Britain, with Latham grabbing a team high 10 rebounds.

The Rollers finished third in their pool with a record of 3 wins and 2 losses.

Latham has been one of the standout players of the tournament averaging 13.4 points at 56% shooting as well as 8.8 rebounds per game.

He has had a distinguished playing career with the Rollers winning silver at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, and gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 world championships.

The Rollers were scheduled to play their quarter final against Japan on Wednesday, September 1.

By Aiden BURGESS