Coffs Harbour Pistol Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 27, 2021 COFFS Harbour Pistol Club at Karangi hosted its annual APA Practical Pistol/IPSC Open match on the weekend. It was a huge weekend for the Club with ninety shooters participating. Entries were received from all over NSW, Victoria and Queensland. The Club President/Secretary, Sam H spent many weeks setting up the course with a lot of help from Steve C. Twelve different stages were set up with squads moving through the course over the two days. Rain on Saturday made a couple of stages muddy but they dried out for Sunday. A handful of willing workers manned the barbecue on both days. At the end of the weekend, medallions were awarded in each division. Coffs Pistol Club was congratulated on hosting a professionally organised and high standard event. Sunday 30 May the Club is holding Sport Pistol Championships. By Helen FIELDING