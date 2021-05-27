0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Pistol Club at Karangi hosted its annual APA Practical Pistol/IPSC Open match on the weekend.

It was a huge weekend for the Club with ninety shooters participating.

Entries were received from all over NSW,

Victoria and Queensland.

The Club President/Secretary, Sam H spent many weeks setting up the course with a lot of help from Steve C.

Twelve different stages were set up with squads moving through the course over the two days.

Rain on Saturday made a couple of stages muddy but they dried out for Sunday.

A handful of willing workers manned the barbecue on both days.

At the end of the weekend, medallions were awarded in each division.

Coffs Pistol Club was congratulated on hosting

a professionally organised and high standard event.

Sunday 30 May the Club is holding Sport Pistol Championships.

By Helen FIELDING