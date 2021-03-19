Coffs Harbour Pistol Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Pistol Club held its annual social event on Sunday.

The Club has two different shooting groups that do not normally shoot together each week.

One group is APA Practical Pistol shooters and the other is ISSF shooters.

Each group has a totally different style of shooting.

The President, Sam H set up two stages to incorporate the two groups.

Eighteen members took part in the match, with Sam and Annie H running the match.

The winner of the ‘Brass Challenge’ trophy went to Damien M with a score of 8.6, second place was Greg W with 8.0 and Chris L took out third with 7.0.

Congratulations to those three shooters.

Other scores were: Joe C 6.2, Greg F 5.4, Helen F 5.1, Julianne W 5.0, Steve K 4.7, John S 4.2, Glen S 3.6, Nic D 3.6, Brian W 3.3, John O’B 3.2, Steve C 3.1, Franz H 2.3, Ken L 2.0, Leon G 2.0, Rhyce S malfunction.

Following the match the Club supplied a BBQ, which was expertly cooked by member Ross B.

Next Sunday (21 March) there is a Standard match followed by a Committee Meeting.

By Helen FIELDING