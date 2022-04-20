Coffs Harbour players win at NSW Veterans Cricket Over 70s Tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour cricketers have represented the Mid North Coast and won their divisions at a top-class over 70s tournament.

Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club players took part in the NSW Veterans Cricket Over 70s Tournament at Tuggerah.

Coffs Harbour has a limited number of players who qualify for the age group, and John Leahy, Bruce Lumb, Graham Doust, Terry Crossland and John Lambert joined colleagues from the Mid North Coast (Port Macquarie) to play in the division one and division two competitions.

The four very good turf wickets and amazing drainage enabled the games to be played in dry conditions following torrential rain in the area a few days prior.

Each team played three forty over-a-side games over three days in a round robin format.

Terry Crossland and John Lambert contributed to the sound performance of the second division side whilst the other three players made significant contributions to a very well performing first division side which went on to win the tournament.

All Coffs players performed well with the bat and the ball with Bruce Lumb, John Leahy and Graham Doust all winning man of the match awards.

The division one team were successful in winning all games and defeating some of the veteran cricket heavyweights including Sydney, Monaro (ACT) and Newcastle, with each game won by very comfortable margins.

Graham Doust was part of the winning Mid North Coast team, and said they beat some top opposition on their way to the state title.

“We played well, and we beat some strong teams from the ACT and from Sydney who normally do well, and we won easily,” he said.

Doust described the jovial nature of over 70s cricket.

“The whole carnival was played in really good spirits, and when you get to over 70s no one throws any tantrums, we’re just happy to be out there.”

Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club welcomes players wishing to participate in the Veterans Cricket program. The club fields teams in Over 50’s, Over 60’s, Over 65’s and joins with other clubs to play in Over 70’s games. Practice is held all year round at the nets at Richardson Park on Wednesdays commencing at 1pm.

All are welcome to come along and enjoy the exercise and friendship extended by club members.

For more information about the Coffs Harbour Golden Oldies Cricket Club, contact Graham Doust on 0414711951

By Aiden BURGESS