Coffs Harbour Pony Club hosts Riders Cup competition at their Gymkhana

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Saturday 10 October, the Coffs Harbour Pony Club (CHPC) held its annual Gymkhana at the Nana Glen Equestrian Centre and included a special state-wide Riders Cup show jumping event.

Pandemic restrictions haven’t stopped Pony Club members from participating in activities through the year, with online competitions including a home dressage competition where riders videoed their run and submitted it to the club for judging.

State competitions were cancelled due to restrictions, but the state Pony Club Association organised the Riders Cup show jumping challenge where riders can compete within their zones whilst testing their skill against riders across the State, which allows riders to get out and compete in a fun and Covid-safe manner and keep themselves and their horses active.

The competition was run across eighteen clubs across NSW from 3 to 11 October.

CHPC President Claire Badke told News Of The Area, “We have around 43 young riders here for the Gymkhana, and twenty have entered the Riders Cup event, which will be run for four different grades, E to B, with the jumps getting progressively higher and more challenging for each grade.”

The club normally runs two training days each month and attends up to five zone competitions per year, which can include Gymkhana, One Day Events and Cross-Country competitions.

Next year the club is planning to bid to host the separate state level events for Dressage, Show Riding and One Day Event, restrictions permitting.

By David TUNE