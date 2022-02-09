Coffs Harbour Racing Club to host Country Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE chance to race for big prize money at Royal Randwick will be up for grabs this weekend, when the Newhaven Park Country Championships are held at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

The Newhaven Park Country Championships consists of a series of seven races each held at a club representing a region in NSW, with Coffs Harbour representing the Northern Rivers.

The first and second finishing horse in each regional race will qualify for the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships final to be held at Sydney’s Royal Randwick on Day 1 of the Championships on Saturday, 2 April.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club will be hosting the big day of eight races on Saturday, including the main race for the two spots at Royal Randwick in April.

Each race will be worth $150,000 in prize money and will be contested by eligible horses that are under the care of a trainer in the Northern Rivers region.

An eighth wildcard race will be held to give one more opportunity for horses to qualify for the final who have already contested an earlier heat on the day.

This will be the second time the Coffs Harbour Racing Club will be hosting the Country Championships for the Northern Rivers region after it first came to Coffs Harbour last year.

The Country Championships were first introduced in 2015 as an initiative of Racing NSW to help support and promote racing in NSW country areas and to also ensure that regional horses from across the state are part of The Championships in Sydney in the autumn.

By Aiden BURGESS