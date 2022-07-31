Coffs Harbour ready to dance – while seated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CREATIVE Seated Dance Music and Movement Classes kick off at the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium on Monday 15 August with a live music accompanist.

Julie Ross and Suzanne McCarty have performed on the big stage and with decades of teaching dance are now bringing an all-inclusive experience for the less mobile.



The seated dance experience has a broad appeal to anyone who enjoys dance with the numerous health benefits associated with movement and music, said Suzanne.

“You don’t need any dance experience at all, only a willingness to attend and be guided by the instructors,” she said.

“The dance class is seated so if you have balance issues or do not have the strength or ability to stand, this class is perfect for you.

“Participants are encouraged to share stories during class and the group enjoys chatting afterwards and making new friendships.

“Our first class is free on Monday 15 August at 1pm and we encourage people to give it a go,” she said.

Julie Ross originally trained in Melbourne in Musical Theatre Tap, Jazz, Ballet and Vocals and has directed the Julie Ross Dance Studio dance studio for more than 30 years in Coffs Harbour.

Julie is passionate about making dance more inclusive.

“The classes are for seniors or anyone who would enjoy a seated dance class moving through space to music,” she said.

“It’s amazing how creative and artistic we can be using our hands, arms, legs, feet and head.”

The classes may appeal on a number of levels, in addition to the joys and benefits of dance, participants may also creatively address symptom-specific concerns related to balance, cognition, motor skill, depression and physical confidence.

The program’s fundamental working principle is that professionally-trained dancers are movement experts whose knowledge about balance, sequencing, rhythm and aesthetic awareness is useful to senior persons or for persons with Parkinson’s or similar conditions.

In class, teaching artists integrate movement from modern, classical ballet, tap, folk and social dancing, and choreographic repertory to engage participants’ minds and bodies and create an enjoyable, social environment for artistic exploration.

Suzanne danced professionally for 12 years in Vienna, Austria, and shared some of the personal benefits dance has provided for her.

“I have been dancing since I was three years old, so that’s 49 years this year,” she said.

“I believe dance has saved me and has given me passion, purpose and most of all an outlet to be creative, expressive, connected to others and to help calm and train my busy mind as well as balance my body and soul.

“I did the official globally-known ‘Dance for Parkinsons’ training with Julie and we have been offering classes for this group.

“We wanted to expand our audience to invite others who would benefit and enjoy this class.

“I have been teaching a specific movement class weekly to ‘seniors’ for 12 years now, but the music is missing so we thought of combining the two artforms.

“I love music, I was so lucky to have live music accompaniment in ballet class when I was a professional dancer.

“We are very lucky and excited to be hosted by the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium, who are opening up their space for this event and are offering a team of musicians to accompany our class with live music,” said Suzanne.

“First up (there will be) internationally-renowned piano soloist Roger Cui.

“Since returning recently to Australia, Roger performs regularly as a featured piano concert soloist, including with the Queensland Ballet and Queensland Symphony Orchestra,” she said.

Roger has recently moved to Coffs Harbour for employment at the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium, and he is working to continue building the arts and culture opportunities for the Coffs Coast community.

“Roger’s reputation has quickly become one of outstanding musical ability and a brilliant educator, and his teaching program already has extensive waitlists with students of all ages hoping to learn with him,” said Suzanne.

The Conservatorium’s Executive Director, Patrick Brearley, said he was thrilled to be presenting a program like this alongside Suzanne and Julie, and is excited about further diversifying the programs offered at the Con.

When asked about the first session Patrick had this to say, “I can’t wait to see this wonderful new collaboration come to life in the Conservatorium’s Performance Space.

“The artistic brilliance of Roger combined with the exceptional direction and experience of Suzanne and Julie is sure to culminate into a fantastic new opportunity for our community,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing this program develop and grow into something that our community can look forward to and attend in a warm, friendly and encouraging environment.”

Songs that participants can roll off the tongue is an important ingredient to the experience, said Suzanne.

“I love the upbeat numbers that are fun and lively with short staccato movements with aerobic quality and catch phrases that are very motivating i.e. ‘Tequila’, but I equally enjoy the slower, tender numbers where we stretch and extend movement to its furthest point.

“I love ‘Show me the way to go home’ and ‘Rum and Coca Cola’ by the Andrew sisters.

“They are old war-time tunes that most people know and I do appropriate actions for the class to follow that get a giggle and a sing song.”

Suzanne and Julie’s complementary relationship is reflected in their choice of music.

“Julie and I are a great compliment to one another, I tend to teach slow, expressive dances to classical music.

“But I love all the old-time tunes too, I often choose classical music because of my ballet background or Jazz.

“I love Ella Fritzgerald and Billy Holiday etc.

“I like to share choreography from my experience as a professional dancer, we have done Swan lake, Vienesse Waltz, Hungarian dances and the Can Can,” she said.

“It feels very fulfilling to move the body this way and promotes a sense of ease and calm in the body.

“This work is so joyful and rewarding and the participants explore movement while obtaining the benefits of exercise.

“We get to work creatively with live music, which is just amazing and so immersive,” said Suzanne.

“We encourage participants to come down and give it a try on Monday 15 August, for more information or bookings call me (Suzanne) on 0423 466473 or call Julie on 0402 137171 or book the event through Suzannes studio website https://www.beyondmovementstudio.com/upcoming-events,” she said.

By David WIGLEY