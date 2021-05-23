Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery doors to reopen in June

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ART lovers can soon return again to the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery with the announcement this week that the doors will reopen from 12 June in the gallery’s twentieth anniversary year.

The temporary closure was not due to flood water but due to flooding from a burst pipe.

The recent works were to assess and repair the damage caused by the burst water pipe and began in the Rigby House building in March.



This meant the closure of the gallery for exhibitions and viewers for a period of time.

The subsequent delay in shows included the much anticipated exhibition The White Bluff Project, a collaborative exhibition of artists, scientists, writers and musicians working on pieces inspired by the Sapphire Headland.

The White Bluff Project is now rescheduled to be a home-grown summer blockbuster exhibition, from 30 October 21 to January 15 2022.

Gallery Curator, Chloe Waters said the highly anticipated project has been years in the making and is not to be missed.

“What an absolutely fitting close for our anniversary year: showcasing a unique, artist led project, born right here in Coffs Harbour that resonates far further abroad.

“We look forward to bringing the culmination of this project alive in the Gallery for the community and collaborators to experience and celebrate together.”

Ms Waters told News of The Area preparations have continued behind the scenes to reschedule and ensure an enticing program of exhibitions in the Regional Gallery’s twentieth anniversary year.

“It has certainly been an eventful twenty years, and we’re so appreciative of our community and exhibiting artists for their ongoing support, particularly during the last couple of months as we work to relaunch our 2021 program,” said Ms Waters.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors back to the Gallery from June 12 as we officially relaunch our 20th Anniversary Program with the opening of the 2021 Saltwater Freshwater Aboriginal Art Award and Contemporary Cultural Objects Exhibition.”

It is the third time Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery have partnered with Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance to present the biennial exhibition, celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and culture from the Mid North Coast region, spanning the Worimi, Biripi, Dunghutti and Gumbaynggirr nations.

The Gallery’s signature art prize, ‘STILL: National Still Life Award 2021’ will follow and open in August.

The $30,000 major prize will be announced on August 14 by guest judge, Elizabeth Ann Macgregor OBE, followed by the exhibition of finalists until 23 October.

“This is our third STILL and it’s our biggest and best yet!” says Ms Waters.

“We’ve had a record number of entries from around the country and we can’t wait to announce our finalists soon and showcase the diversity of still life come August.”

The Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery team also invites culture lovers to visit their pop-up gallery space, Culture Hub, situated on level one in Coffs Central Shopping Centre.

Currently on show until May 29 is the Sikh Heritage Museum Takeover: Early Settlers to Bridal Glamour.

Open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm.

By Sandra MOON