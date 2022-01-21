Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery opens 2022 with Jan Allsopp exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A VIBRANT collection of artworks by local Coffs painter and ‘happiness enthusiast’ Jan Allsopp, is the first exhibition to open this year at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

Freshness and fun combine in a colourful show called Complex Simplicity, a solo exhibition of work opening on 22 January 2022.



And it’s a humdinger of a dynamic exhibition lasting almost four months, closing on 28 May, featuring a range of inspired and inspiring activities including an Artist’s Talk, and interactive workshop: Drawing for Happiness with more to be announced.

Full of bright, happy colours, Allsopp’s works are the product of creating within self-imposed boundaries such as limited colours or scale of work.

The Complex Simplicity title refers to her multi-layered works with recognisable shapes, textures and colours.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a sneak peek at Jan’s incredible work having spent some time with Jan in her home studio,” said Lisa Knowlson, Acting Gallery Museum and Public Art Coordinator.

“What really impacted me straight away was the vibrancy of her works, and the underlying messaging around happiness and mental health was very evident.

“We have developed a number of fun and engaging programs including interactive workshops that I feel will appeal to people of all ages.”

The show is linked to Allsopp’s ‘Creating for Happiness’ – a resource the artist has developed around building both an artistic and ‘happiness’ practice.

Following two years of adaptation, creative resilience and various rolling changes, this exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to recognise the role of happiness in their lives as well as finding ways to embed it in their routines.

The show is offering interactive experiences such as allowing visitors to immerse themselves in layers of colour and embrace the opportunity to create like the artist by layering colour shapes on the Gallery walls in “the room without a roof” – more details to be announced.

Jan lives and works in Coffs Harbour and has a lifelong love of the Coffs Coast.

She studied painting and drawing at Coffs Harbour TAFE, graduating in 1993 and furthering her visual arts studies through Curtin University, commencing in 2007.

In 2016 a move into her beloved family holiday home at Valla Beach saw Jan wanting to represent her happy memories and experiences in paint.

“I struggled to create something I felt truly captured their spirit.

“By switching from representational painting to non-objective painting I experienced an opening up of expressive opportunity.”

Jan moved her studio back to her Coffs Harbour home in 2020 and has since then been working to create the body of work you will see in the exhibition.