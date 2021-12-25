Coffs Harbour RES charge woman after cash, cocaine and ‘ice’ seized

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour RES have charged a woman after locating ‘ice’, cocaine and cash during a vehicle stop at North Boambee Valley.

In October this year, officers attached to Coffs Harbour Region Enforcement Squad (RES) established Strike Force Praetoria to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs between Sydney and Tweed Heads.



Following extensive investigations, officers arrested a 49-year-old woman during a vehicle stop at the Pacific Highway, North Boambee Valley, about 9.45pm on Thursday 16 December 2021.

In a subsequent search of the vehicle, police seized 245g of methylamphetamine (ice), 30g of cocaine and $4180 cash.

The woman was subjected to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive result for methylamphetamine (ice) and cocaine.

She was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where she underwent an oral fluid test.

The results have been sent for further analysis.

The woman was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug (indictable quantity), two counts of possess prohibited drug, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle).

The Coffs Harbour woman was refused bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Friday 17 December 2021.

Investigations are continuing.