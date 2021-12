Coffs Harbour Rifle Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DECEMBER 22 – Howard St Rimfire Range.

The 60m Field Class match was conducted with 21 participants.

Master Grade: Jake Buckley 92.6, A Grade: Phillip Payne 88.5, Jon Brown 88.4, Stuart D 88.4, Max Archer 85.7, B Grade: Noel Furness 88.3, Member-677 87.3, Member-440 76.0, Michelle D 65.2, Dustin Kohlhagen (using a rest) 93.8, C Grade: Craig Drewell 90.4, Johan Greyling 85.3, Ella Drewell 69.1, Mitch Upton 47.2, Cooper Finlay (using a rest) 99.15, Visitors: Billy Cooper 100.19, Josh Webb 100.11, Dean Collins 93.9, Chelsea Majovek 88.4, Linda Collins 82.3, Steve Collins 75.1

The 50m F-Class match was conducted with 16 participants. Dustin Kohlhagen 197.10, Jake Buckley 195.10, Johan Greyling 193.10, Jon Brown 193.8, Daniel Finlay 188.7, Member-677 188.5, Craig Drewell 188.3, Mitch Upton 186.4, Noel Furness 183.6, Cooper Finlay 172.3, Ella Drewell 164.0, Visitors: Josh Webb 188.4, Billy Cooper 176.0, Steve Collins 172.5, Dean Collins 171.3, Chelsea Majovek 144.3.

By Geoffrey HART