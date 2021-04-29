COFFS Harbour Rifle Club.
April 21 – Howard St Rimfire Range.
The 60m Field Class match was conducted with 25 participants.
Master Grade: Jake Buckley 89.4, A Grade: Phillip Payne 91.6, Geoff Slattery 87.4, Max Archer 80.4
B Grade: Member-677 94.10, Anthony Khalil 91.4, Michelle D 86.0, Stuart D 83.2, Allan Matten 80.1, Col Green 76.1, Noel Furness 74.3, C Grade: Ella Drewell 89.1, Andrew G 87.5, Jarrod Loveday 78.2, Craig Drewell 76.1, Kathryn Matten 73.0, Johan V 67.0, Nathan Cribb 64.1, Ziggi D 47.1
Visitors: Kevin Maybury 84.2, Travis Statham 76.1, J Gray 62.2, Julie H 14.0, Visitors using a rest: Mathew Gray 98.4, Scott S 91.9
The 50m F-Class match was conducted with 12 participants.
Noel Furness 195.10, Anthony Khalil 193.9, Member-677 188.5, Ella Drewell 187.4, Jarrod Loveday 184.6, Johan V 178.3, Craig Drewell 176.3, Visitors: Kevin Maybury 189.4, Scott S 181.3, Johan G 180.2, Mathew Gray 176.1, Travis Statham 133.0
By Geoffrey HART