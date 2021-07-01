Coffs Harbour Rifle Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 1, 2021 JUNE 23 – Howard St Rimfire Range. The 30m Field Class match was conducted with 33 participants. Master Grade: Jake Buckley 94.6, A Grade: Peter Brookes 93.5, Geoff Slattery 93.2, Rod Ryan 92.9, Phillip Payne 92.6, Max Archer 86.2, Alan Newey 83.4, Daniel Finlay 82.2, David Frampton 78.3, B Grade: Kieren Ward 97.6, Allan Matten 92.5, Dustin Kohlhagen 89.4, Stuart D 88.5, Anthony Khalil 87.5, Doug Young 80.2, Tristan Ward 79.4, Gary McKinnon 77.2, Noel Furness 76.4, Michelle D 74.1, Mitchell Buckley 67.1, Member-677 62.1, C Grade: Craig Drewell 83.4, Steve Gill 80.3, Phillip Ward 77.2, Ashley R 68.0, Jacob Harvey 67.3, Mitch Upton 67.3, Theo G 65.3, Andrea Ward 65.1, Visitors: Johan G 73.2, Ben Usher (using a rest) 100.18, Toby Graham 75.1, Kalab Graham 72.1. The 50m F-Class match was conducted with 20 participants. Theo G 195.12, Anthony Khalil 191.7, Rod Ryan 190.8, Ashley R 190.4, Noel Furness 189.7, Mitch Upton 189.3, Mitchell Buckley 188.6, Peter Brookes 187.3, Member-677 185.4, Daniel Finlay 185.3, David Frampton 181.2, Ella Drewell 180.1, Allan Matten 172.9, Jacob Harvey 169.1, Craig Drewell 167.1, Steve Gill 145.0, Visitors: Johan G 188.4, Toby Graham 173.0, Ben Usher 148.3, Kalab Graham 116.0 By Geoffrey HART