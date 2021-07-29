Coffs Harbour Rifle Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 29, 2021 JULY 21 – Howard St Rimfire Range. The 50m F-Class match was conducted with five participants. Steve Gill 190.6, Ashley R 181.2, Ella Drewell 174.1, Craig Drewell 171.2, Visitors: Michael Williams 99.0. The 30m Field Class match was conducted with fourteen participants. Master Grade: Jake Buckley 89.5, A Grade: Phillip Payne 88.5, Stuart D 86.2, Alan Newey 85.5, Max Archer 80.3, B Grade: Noel Furness 76.0, Michelle D 74.2, C Grade: Steve Gill 82.1, Craig Drewell 80.1, Ella Drewell 78.2, Ashley R 64.2, David M 57.0, Visitors: Joseph Reeves 79.1, Michael Williams 66.0 July 14 – Dairyville Range, the 200m Field Class match was conducted with ten participants. Master Grade: Ben R 99.16, A Grade: Lindsay McConachy 86.1, B Grade: Daniel Finlay 97.13, Brianna Rees 81.7, Noel Furness 81.0, Max Archer 73.0, Doug Young 59.1, C Grade: Member-677 86.2, Alisha C (using a rest) 83.10, Mitch Upton 65.4 By Geoffrey HART