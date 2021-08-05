Coffs Harbour Rifle Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 5, 2021 JULY 28 – Howard St Rimfire Range. The 60m Field Class match was conducted with thirteen participants. Master Grade: Jake Buckley 92.4, A Grade: Jayden Cooper 92.5, Stuart D 74.1, Phillip Payne 70.2, B Grade: Mitchell Buckley 88.5, Steve Cooper 86.4, Kieren Ward 77.1, Michelle D 74.3, Rod P 60.0, C Grade: Ashley R 81.6, Andrea Ward 76.2, Thomas James 74.3, Garry Heskett 63.0 The 50m F-Class match was conducted with five participants. Ashley R 189.3, Thomas James 188.5, Jake Buckley 188.4, Mitchell Buckley 185.2, Tristan Ward 88.0. August 01 – Dairyville Range. The 300m Centrefire match was conducted with twelve participants. Master Grade: Alan Phillips 98.10, Chris Mears 96.4, Jake Buckley 91.6, A Grade: Tony Queitzsch 86.3, B Grade: Max Archer 92.4, Noel Furness 88.5, Daniel Finlay 87.6, C Grade: Member-677 89.2, Mitch Upton 87.5, Thomas James 67.1, David M 66.1, Phil Hartmann 50.0 By Geoffrey HART