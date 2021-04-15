Coffs Harbour Rifle Club Results

MARCH 31 – Howard St Rimfire Range. The 90m Field Class match was conducted with 17 participants. Master Grade: Ben R 97.11, Jake Buckley 95.8, Paul Keys 95.8, Chris Mears 93.10, A Grade: Max Archer 95.9, Phillip
Payne 88.6, B Grade: Daniel Finlay 91.5, Anthony Khalil 91.3, Member-440 85.6, Member-677 83.1, C Grade: Steve Gill 71.4, Mitch Upton 69.1, Ziggi D 50.1, Bench Class: Toby Tyson 92.6, Visitors: Tim Morrison 80.0, Johan G 75.1, Ashley R 55.3
The 50m F-Class match was conducted with 10 participants. Anthony Khalil 197.11, Daniel Finlay 195.6, Paul Keys 187.6, Jake Buckley 183.2, Member-677 180.4, Mitch Upton 179.2, Steve Gill 158.2, Visitors: Ashley R 181.2, Tim Morrison 180.2, OFF the Elbows: Ben R 187.3
April 7 – The 50m Precision match was conducted with 14 participants. Anthony Khalil 373.20, Jake Buckley 345.12, Phillip Payne 321.10, Daniel Finlay 305.15, Mitch Upton 299.11, Andrew Moran 294.5, Steve Gill 272.4, Thomas
James 261.15, Stuart D 253.8 – Visitors, Malcolm Nararret 321.8, Jarrod Grant 314.9, Cooper Finlay 277.11, Ashley Rankine 247.4, Billy Taylor 211.6
By Geoffrey HART