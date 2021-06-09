Coffs Harbour Running Festival set for September

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE 10th annual Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival is set to be run in September, and entries for the prestigious running event could be headed for record numbers.

Organisers such as Mick Maley said they would not be surprised if the 2021 event draws a record number of participants which could see over 2000 runners and walkers line up on the various start lines on Sunday, 12 September.

“Organisers are excited about the interest being shown so far towards the Mercedes Benz Coffs Coast 36.1kn Buluunggal-gundi nyami and jaanvbarr, which is the local Gumgaynggirr language for the female and male of the creek,” he said.

This event consists of the participants completing all three events, the C.ex Group 10km, Beachside Radiology 21.1km Half Marathon and the Coastal Works 5km.

All proceeds raised goes to Local Rotary Children’s Charities such as Life Education Early Connections who help out on the water stations on the course.

For all event information and entry visit www.coffsrunfestival.com.

Past winners of the Bendigo Bank Half Marathon Reece Edwards and Michelle Pearson may not be in town to run in the upcoming 2021 event, but they are taking the running world by storm in Europe and the UK at present.

They left Australia just prior to Covid-19 hitting in early 2020 to have a working and running holiday based in London.

Whilst they have been able to work in their professions in the NHS in London during Covid, their running and travel plans were halted.

They have come back stronger in early 2021 with Reece running a 2.14.44 at the Cheshire Elite Marathon Wrexham UK and then only last week he ran another personal best at the S7 Marathon in Austria finishing third in 2.13.26.

Michelle has also improved out of sight with a strong finishing fourth in the Elite Half Marathon in Austria with a PB of 1.14.44.

Both are now highly ranked in their distance running events in Australia and will endeavour to lower these times before returning to Australia at the end of their working visa period.

They will look forward to supporting the 2022 Bendigo Bank Half Marathon and wish all competitors the best this year.

By Aiden BURGESS