Coffs Harbour Running Festival set for September

COFFS Harbour’s biggest annual running event is celebrating a milestone this year.

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival celebrates its 10th event when it takes place on Sunday, 12 September.

The event has raised well over $200,000 throughout the years which has gone to various local children’s charities who also attend the event as volunteers.

Entries for this year’s event open on 12 May, and if previous events are any indication to go by this year’s Running Festival should be a sell out so runners are encouraged to not leave it to the last minute to enter.

Bendigo Bank has been the naming rights sponsor since the event started in 2011.

The Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour has also been a major part of the event and are now the organisers of the event.

The majority of the sponsors have also been on board since the first event.

Without the generous support from the 140 volunteers and organisations, it would not be possible to organise such an event.

Manager of Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour, Warren Hughes, said the Coffs Harbour Running Festival was the type of community event his branch got behind.

“We’ve always been community focused, and one of the things we do is put back into the community though events such as the Running Festival,” he said.

Local runner Mick Maley has been involved with the Running Festival since its inception.

He told News Of The Area he first became involved due to the fundraising aspect.

“That’s why I get behind it because it’s a way of raising money for the community,” he said.

“All the profits go to local kids, and it’s all volunteers each year.”

The avid runner highlighted the beauty of the event’s course, which took in the natural beauty of the Botanical Gardens and Coffs Creek.

“It’s a lovely course, and Steve Moneghetti who has competed in the event before has stated that it’s one of the nicest courses in the world,” he said.

“It’s got everything such as beautiful scenery, and you run around the track and you want to be there.”

This year’s event consists of a 21.1km Half Marathon, 10km, Fun Run, 5km Fun Run/Walk, and a 3km Family Fun Run/Walk.

This year the Running Festival is introducing a new event which is the 21.1km Half Marathon, 10km

and 5km combined to make the total distance 36.1km.

Held on a bush trail on the Coffs Creek walkway, the flat, shady course is ideal for runners.

The picturesque track hugs the beautiful Coffs Creek and competitors run over floating boardwalks, through swamp forests of mangrove, casuarina and paperbark trees from the centre of town to the coast and back.

The event raises funds for local Rotary charities including Life Education and Early Connections Coffs Harbour.

Steve Moneghetti will once again be participating and celebrating in the 10th Annual Event.

Steve has been a regular participant in Coffs over the last 10 years and says that the Coffs course and event is one of the best he has run.

To enter this year’s Coffs Harbour Running Festival, please visit the event website at www.coffsrunfestival.com.

By Aiden BURGESS