Coffs Harbour school kids: design a T-shirt or promo artwork in AECG Design Competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour’s AECG (Aboriginal Education Consultative Group) is encouraging youngsters to get arty with its Design Competition.

The kids are being invited to create a design for a T-shirt or promotional material, depending on the age category they are in.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Our T-Shirt competition is for students attending schools in years 7-12,” AECG Secretary Kirsty Duck told News Of The Area.

The younger students attending school in years K-6 can enter their design which AECG can have made into promotional material.

“The artwork from the K-6 competition will allow us to produce promotional material for the Coffs Harbour AECG (calendar, coffee cups etc).”

The T-shirt competition artwork needs to be submitted as an A3 design, with a description/ writeup about the design created.

The theme chosen for the young artists to take their inspiration from is to look local in history and heritage.

“The design brief is to showcase and embrace local history and culture in their own personal interpretation,” said Kirsty.

“Any mediums can be used – textas/pencils, paint and digital, if they want to.

“All artwork needs to be the individual entrant’s work and all entries need to have a signed waiver, giving the AECG full rights to reproduce the artwork.

“We’ve run something similar a few years ago, which is where the current AECG T-shirt design came from.

“The previous winner was Amelia who attended Toormina High School.

“We encourage our students to connect through art – we feel that it is essential for our kids to remain engaged in culture and their history.”

The Coffs Harbour AECG is a subgroup of the NSW AECG, running two meetings each term.

For further information see Coffs Harbour AECG Facebook Group.

By Andrea FERRARI