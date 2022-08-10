Coffs Harbour Senior College into semi finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Senior College knocked out Newcastle’s Lambton High House School from the NSW Combined High Schools Cup with a 2-1 quarter final victory.

Lambton opened the scoring but the celebrations were short lived, as Coffs Harbour’s Marcus Field equalised to force the match into golden goal.

It was Marcus’s twin brother Jacob Field who provided the goal touch to win the contest and a place in the semi-finals.

Coffs Harbour shot-stopper Will Goodwin provided match insights: “We started the game well but went behind 1-0 being caught out by a through ball through the middle,” he said.

“Our high press led to a defensive mistake, which was pounced on by Marcus Field levelling the score before half time.

“Our combinations through the middle of the field mounted pressure onto the Lambton defence but a great show of defending kept the scores level at full time.

“Coming into extra time with it being a golden goal we defended well and an attack down the right hand-side led to a cut back being finished by Jacob Field.”

The victory earned Coffs Harbour a semi-final clash in Sydney against the winners of Kogarah and Randwick.

By David WIGLEY