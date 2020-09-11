Coffs Harbour Seniors Computer club will purchase new equipment with State Government grant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Seniors Computer Club have received a State Government grant for $6000 with the assistance of local member Gurmesh Singh.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The club, which has a motto of ‘Seniors Helping Seniors’, focuses on providing information and tutoring in the use and application of technology for local seniors, as well as being a social outlet for older members of our community.

Mr Singh attended a morning meeting of the club at Red-C on Thursday 3 September to celebrate the awarding of the grant.

“I was extremely pleased to make representations on behalf of the Coffs Harbour Seniors Computer Club to the Acting Minister for Seniors, Geoff Lee, and I thank the Minister for his consideration and for approving this $6000 grant, which will help the club with the cost of purchasing additional computer and tutorial equipment.” Mr Singh said.

Club President Mary Voutos said, “The grant will allow us to purchase new computers, screens and projectors to allow our tutors to operate more effectively. We run five or six classes simultaneously, and this will let us have enough projectors for all of them to use at the same time.”

The club, who normally meet each Monday at the Cavanbah centre, with over 90 members, has had to postpone meetings due to pandemic restrictions and concerns, but is now planning to resume operations with appropriate precautions in place.

The club has a website at https://www.coffsseniorscomputerclub.org.au/.

By David TUNE