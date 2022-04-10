Coffs Harbour Show schedule released, Showgirl Competition rebrands

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE much awaited Coffs Harbour Show Society’s schedule for May 13, 14 and 15 is now available online.

Competitions for the exhibition hall include art, cake decorating, cooking, craft, flowers and plants, fresh produce, honey, jams, preserves, knitting, crochet, needlework, papercraft, patchwork and photography.



Other competitions at the Coffs Harbour Show include the cats, cattle, demolition derby, horses, poultry, woodchopping and young women competition.

“Please note that in effort to make this year’s Show affordable for all, we are dropping the entry prices to the Coffs Harbour Show to $12 for adults, $7 for children up to age 16 and $7 for Age Concession,” a spokesperson for the Show said.

Coffs Harbour Young Women Competition

The Coffs Harbour Showgirl Competition is undergoing a rebranding to reflect the name change enacted by the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW.

From this year, the Coffs Harbour Showgirl Competition will be known as the Coffs Harbour Young Women Competition.

The Coffs Harbour Young Women Competition is a program that aims to engage, educate and empower the young girls and women in our local area, with the aim of creating strong female role models who give back to their local community.

The program has been proudly sponsored by Good Price Pharmacy Coffs Harbour for many years, and consists of three sections, the juniors, age 12-13 years, the teenage section for ages 14-17 years and the senior section for ages 18-24 years.

The program provides young women with the opportunity to develop their confidence, expand their social networks, give back to the local community, and have an experience of a lifetime.

This year’s event includes a personal and professional development workshop on Sunday 1 May with topics covered including etiquette, mental health, community involvement, young entrepreneurs and much more.

Entrants then participate in an interview setting to develop their interview skills and then participate in the official reception.

All participants gain entry to the Coffs Harbour Show.

Applications for the Coffs Harbour Young Women Competition are open now.

Visit http://coffsharbourshowsociety.com.au/competitions/young-women/ for more information.

To view the Show schedule for 2022 visit http://coffsharbourshowsociety.com.au/competitions/.