Coffs Harbour Show Society horse section to be bigger than ever in 2021

THE horse section of the Coffs Harbour Show Society is in full swing preparing for a large show after many country shows have had to cancel due to fires, Covid-19 restrictions and floods.

Horse owners desperately want to get out and compete, so this year the Show’s horse section is adding more classes than ever.

Entertainment will include a musical quadrant on Saturday afternoon presented by the Coffs Harbour Pony Club in honour of Frances Blake.

Frances has been actively involved with the Coffs Harbour Show Society Ladies Auxiliary in the positions of President, Treasurer and Member from 1980.

She re-established the Auxiliary in 2008.

She was also President of Inner Wheel Club of South Coffs Harbour, and was an instructor at the Coffs Harbour Pony Club from 1965-83.

Frances was named Coffs Harbour Citizen of the Year in 2012, so the Show Society welcomes the Coffs Harbour Pony Club to deliver an exciting Quadrant in her honour.

The horse section will also include an Off The Track NSW Inc Showcase for thoroughbreds that have retired from racing.

This will be a qualifier for the Finals to be held at Nana Glen on 15 and 16 May.

The winner and runner up of each section automatically qualify for entry straight into the finals of which has over 10k of cash and prizes.

The classes to be held at Coffs Harbour Show will include Fashions Of The Field, Led classes, Ridden classes, a rider class and also show jumping.

These horses are incredibly intelligent and versatile.

Off The Track NSW Inc has been holding classes at Coffs Harbour Show for 9 years, as this is the grounds that it started on in the region and will once again hold much presence in the main arena with support from racing participants and Off The Track NSW affiliates Country Racing Syndications.

Locals such as Kennards Hire, Katherine James Property 4 Sale, Horseland Coffs Harbour, Pacific Vet Care, Lismore Turf club just to name a few, are very proud to support and sponsor this exciting initiative that offers events for thoroughbreds post racing.

The grounds will also be holding 6 Bar under lights scheduled to start at 6pm on Saturday evening.

Interested people of Coffs Harbour and surrounds that may like to volunteer some of their time in the horse ring to help us pull together such a large event, may contact coffsshow@gmail.com.

We look forward to hearing from you, without the help of the public, it is impossible to pull together such a wonderful show.