Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery’s new mural by street artist Gus Eagleton

COFFS Harbour Showground Gallery is showing a fresh face to the Pacific Highway with a new mural, completed over the holiday break.

The Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG), through Ash Johnston from Coffs Harbour’s Open Studio, engaged artist Gus Eagleton to work his street-art magic, and create a completely new outdoor visual for the CHCAG’s studio and gallery space.



Isabella Brandli, speaking on behalf of CHCAG told News Of The Area, “The group didn’t commission Gus for a particular look but put forward some very general ideas for the mural.

“Gus drew up a loose draft of his vision and this was unanimously endorsed by the CHCAG committee.

“The mural has certainly achieved its aim of being eye-catching, with comments from members since its completion attesting to this: ‘The new mural looks amazing’ and ‘Very impressive’.”

Gus was born and raised in Coffs Harbour and has been based in Queensland since 2009.

He studied visual art at Brisbane’s South Bank TAFE and then continued on to do a degree in Fine Art at the Queensland College of Art (the oldest arts institution in Australia).

He’s been practising art since high school and shifted from his fine art background into large-scale painting through graffiti.

Gus studied with some great street artists, helping him see the potential for contemporary mural painting, and making the most of his diverse skill set.

More of Gus’ work can be seen on his website (guseagleton.com), Facebook page (gussss) or Instagram (instaguss).

The current exhibition at the Showground Gallery is ‘Friday Social Painters & Sergio’s Challenge’ and runs until 2 February, followed by ‘Landscapes & Seascapes’ until March 23.

Classes are run during school terms throughout the year and offer a range of methods: Watercolours, Pastels, Acrylics, Oriental Brush Painting, and Printmaking.

CHCAG is currently also home to three special interest groups: Porcelain Painters (first Saturday each month), Calligraphy (second Saturday) and Printmaking (fourth Saturday).

Term 1 classes begin in February, with bookings closing 1 February.

Special interest groups (Calligraphy, Porcelain Painters, and Printmakers) also return in February.

From beginners through to more advanced students, everyone is welcome.

Want to know more? Check out the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s website, Facebook page, or contact the CHCAG’s President, Sue Roberts, on 0428 491 862 or email [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI